Agrigento Capital of Culture, signed the memorandum of understanding to host the Word Kidness National Assembly

by palermolive.it – ​​4 hours ago

Agrigento Capital of Culture. The memorandum of understanding between the mayor Francesco Miccichè and the president of the kindness movement, Natalia Re, has been signed to host the Word Kidness National Assembly in 2024. The national president of the kindness movement,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Agrigento Capital of Culture, memorandum of understanding signed to host Word Kidness National Assembly appeared 4 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».