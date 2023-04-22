Home » Agrigento Capital of Culture, signed the memorandum of understanding to host the Word Kidness National Assembly
World

Agrigento Capital of Culture, signed the memorandum of understanding to host the Word Kidness National Assembly

by admin
Agrigento Capital of Culture, signed the memorandum of understanding to host the Word Kidness National Assembly

by palermolive.it – ​​4 hours ago

Agrigento Capital of Culture. The memorandum of understanding between the mayor Francesco Miccichè and the president of the kindness movement, Natalia Re, has been signed to host the Word Kidness National Assembly in 2024. The national president of the kindness movement,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Agrigento Capital of Culture, memorandum of understanding signed to host Word Kidness National Assembly appeared 4 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Review of the top ten international news from the BBC in Chinese in 2021-BBC News

You may also like

The MJ5 bear will not be killed: the...

Madrid, fire in an Italian restaurant: 2 dead....

They are firing workers because of artificial intelligence...

Island for sale in Scotland | Info

TeLiMar, success against Savona in the last match...

Saša Milošević Mare on the relationship with his...

Died of hunger in Kenya to meet Jesus...

Casalnuovo (Naples), reverses the car and runs over...

New Land Rover Defender 2023, surprisingly it will...

Volleyball player Kayla Simmons has a million followers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy