“AI professor” will teach students at Harvard | MobIT

In the fall, Harvard will receive reinforcements in the form of an “AI professor”, and he will be in charge of the popular coding course – CS50. Opponents are already protesting, and point out that it is a shame that human lecturers are being abandoned.

It all seems a bit crazy. The question arises as to why AI teaches people at all, when it already eliminates the need for ordinary professors. Those in charge of the mentioned course also mentioned that they are experimenting with GPT 3.5 and GPT 4 models, and they wanted to emphasize that this department has always included new software in teaching, so the “AI lecturer” is part of that tradition. The trouble is that neither the GPT 3.5 nor the GPT 4 models are perfect when it comes to encoding, so it seems that this decision was not actually made because it was believed to benefit students.

The world is changing, there is no doubt about that, but not all changes are good. This is not the only impact of AI tools in school waters – Bill Gates announced in April that AI will teach children to read in about 18 months, so it seems that humanity is slowly forgetting that school is not just a sterile drumming of facts – teachers have always been at the very top important persons in the life of every student. It remains to be seen whether artificial intelligence will master this skill as well.