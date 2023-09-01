AI-Resurrected CAP Extends Support to Carlos Prosperi in Primary Race: Unorthodox Venezuelan Campaign Unveiled

[VIDEO] Artificial intelligence revives former Venezuelan president, Carlos Andrés Pérez, to support opposition candidate in primaries

In an unusual turn of events, artificial intelligence (AI) technology has been used to “resurrect” former Venezuelan President Carlos Andrés Pérez to support an opposition candidate in the country’s upcoming primaries. The ground-breaking move marks the first-ever use of AI to bring back a political figure to assist in an election campaign.

The remarkable development has created a buzz among supporters and critics alike, as it presents an unconventional approach to political campaigns. The initiative, organized by the Citizen Action Party (CAP), aims to leverage Perez’s political expertise and experience to bolster the chances of their chosen candidate, Carlos Prosperi.

CAP, who spearheaded the endeavor, believes that an AI-powered version of Perez will help attract voters who hold fond memories of his presidency, which spanned from 1974 to 1979 and then from 1989 to 1993. The AI recreation aims to capture the essence and knowledge of the late president, utilizing vast amounts of historical data, speeches, interviews, and public appearances.

As news of this unique campaign strategy broke, it sparked both curiosity and controversy across the nation. Some hailed it as a groundbreaking use of technology, praising the party for thinking outside the box. Others, however, expressed concerns about the ethical implications of tampering with historical figures for political gain.

Given Venezuela’s prevailing political climate, characterized by economic turmoil and social unrest, CAP hopes that the revival of Perez’s persona will assist in rallying public support behind Prosperi, a candidate vying to bring about change and stability. The party believes that leveraging the AI-resurrected president will offer a fresh perspective to overcome the challenges faced by the country.

CAP’s move has also caught the attention of international media, with coverage from notable publications like El Nacional, El Espectador, El Tiempo, and LA NACION. The utilization of AI in political campaigns raises questions about the future of technology in politics and its potential impact on democracy.

Critics argue that the AI resurrection of Perez blurs the line between reality and fiction, potentially manipulating voters by tapping into nostalgic sentiments. However, supporters contend that it merely represents the power of technology aiding in political discourse and decision-making.

As the primaries approach, all eyes will be on Carlos Prosperi and the unconventional support received from an AI incarnation of an esteemed former president. Only time will tell if this groundbreaking experiment will bear fruit and reshape Venezuela’s political landscape.

