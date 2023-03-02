AICAI, the Italian Association of International Air Couriers, which associates in Italy the main air couriers and parcel and document distribution companies operating in the market, announced yesterday that Marco Carenini (in the photo) – UPS Italy Operations Director, has been appointed new President for the two-year period 2023-2024, taking over from Nazzarena Franco- CEO of DHL Express Italy.

With the appointment of Carenini, AICAI will continue to enhance the role of international air couriers for the Italian economy and the ecological transition, with a particular focus on exports and the urban distribution of goods; in fact, for this two-year period, the new President will continue this path, in particular for small and medium-sized enterprises, carrying forward the fruitful dialogue with the institutions.

The newly elected Marco Carenini introduces himself as follows: “I thank the outgoing president for the important work carried out in the last two years, in which the association has actively participated in the debate on the PNRR and on the green transition of logistics. The international express air courier sector, which has long been committed to sustainability and is an early adopter of new technologies, can play an important role in shaping the sector and leading it towards a carbon neutral future. We will continue to carry on our dialogue with the institutions and to provide our contribution”.