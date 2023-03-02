In Niger, there is not only good Kilichi, there is also Aïcha Macky Kidy.

I smiled with pride at her influence at Fespaco 2021. I met her on a morning scented with the scent of coffee and seasonal fruit juices in a serious world. We were four people: three women and a young man. We should discuss gender-based violence; in particular, those suffered by Nigerien girls and women.

Her biography describes her as one of the most talented African directors. I discovered an even more brilliant woman with generous spontaneity. I introduce you Aïcha Macky Kidy, the Amazon of Niger. One more Amazon in the Sahel; one more in Africa; one more in the world.

Aïcha Macky Kidy, the child of the country

A native of Zinder, the second largest city in Niger, Aïcha has never known or thought of escaping her responsibilities vis-à-vis her country, her city, her land. She assumes them with both heart and bravery, defying insecurity and clichés in a strongly patriarchal country where the voice and actions of women must remain within a “decent” range. More than a patriot, she seems condemned to carry her country despite itself, towards its most beautiful radiance. Forever proud of his Niger, he can feel lucky to have it; blessed child, fulfilled father.

A woman concerned by the ills of her society

I watched two cinematographic productions by Aïcha Macky and both overwhelmed me. While ” The fruitless tree » recounts the sentence of women found guilty of the absence of descendants in certain African households, « Zinder transcribes the reality of the decadence of a frustrated and angry youth, resigned to the rules of the jungle. The two films have won the most prestigious awards around the world, including the honorable « price of better director of the ECOWAS region » at FESPACO 2021 for Zinder.

Rely on his skills in sociology to denounce and treat the ills of his society through his passion, cinema. This seems to be Aïcha Macky’s recipe for impact and it works. Easy to contact, she is both accessible and rigorous; incredibly generous, yet fierce about standing up for her beliefs. I did not choose to give him the epithet « Amazon to make it pretty.

“With hindsight, I realize how much I took risks. Otherwise I did not feel the fear at the heart of the action”, she confided to us about the realization of Zinder. I bet however that tomorrow, she will take her camera back for an equally perilous adventure, with the key, the intimate conviction of contributing to change things. May Allah preserve it for us!

A recognized commitment beyond its borders

Aïcha Macky has always criss-crossed her country Niger to and fro to project her achievements for free in order to sensitize her people on the evils that undermine them and the urgency to get out of them. His caravan for peace baptized CINE-NOMAD launched on September 6, 2022 is a perfect illustration of this. The French Development Agency (AFD), among others, rightly awarded him in October 2021, the “woman ambassador of peace” award.

But it doesn’t just raise awareness. Aïcha Macky instructs by training her sisters and brothers in the profession of filmmaking in partnership with the American Embassy in Niger through the American Film Showcase (AFS) program.

« The fruitless tree » or the offering of Aïcha Macky Kidy

Suffering “damnation” and offering her smile to the world every day while encouraging her colleagues to never give up is a feat. Giving yourself entirely to the world in order to explain it better is a sacrifice, an invaluable gift of self. Aïcha made it through The fruitless tree. This fabulously resilient girl made a point of contaminating the world with her courage by revealing herself in all her pain, her sighs. I will forever be in awe of it. The tragedy of his poor mother, may she rest in peace, and his invocation at each stage of his confession have finished destroying me.

In addition, two realities marked me in The fruitless tree : the betrayal of some spouses and the unfailing support of others for those to whom they have sworn their love for better or for worse. These two attitudes are decisive in the resolution of the problem in the sense that the woman loses all reference and all hope when she is let go by her partner who joins society to overwhelm her alone with this “misfortune”. When he supports her, what seemed to be a fatality is miraculously resolved. There are so many alternatives these days to have biological offspring or not. But above all, it allows the taboo to be lifted and fatality turns out to be a chimera sometimes carried by the once unsuspected and unsuspected partner.

Zinder or the frustrations of a forgotten youth of happiness

Zinder, it is the imposition of an African, European, American, Eastern reality that no one wants to see. When we deny a scourge, we feel less concerned about it, less guilty. Aïcha Macky leaves us no choice as to that of certain young Nigeriens with her moving documentary.

Zinder, these are the frustrations of a forgotten youth in the distribution of happiness. She just acts like a villain. Under the shoulders of terror, men in the grip of the pain of the uncertainty of tomorrow for them and for their offspring. “Bad guys” who, luckily here, are thinking of repentance. Their only condition: to stop being stamped “desperate cases”, “lepers”. I was absolutely moved that a young woman, a brave Nigerian become their spokesperson. By granting him this privilege and granting it to themselves by ricochet, they take the risk of being judged and condemned for their so-called acts of despair. The fact that they take it makes their cry of distress resound. I hope it will be heard.

Apart from the director, my favorite in this TV movie is Ramses, the androgynous smuggler. She alone embodies several fights in a fundamentally hostile world. My cry of pain goes to the young girls who are victims of sexual exploitation in the sinister “Tudun James” district. At the end of this unbearable marathon, I sighed: Zinder or How is it possible to be so cursed?

Aïcha Macky Kidy, national pride, world pride, female icon

This post is one that took me the longest to build. I should have published it for months, in November precisely within the framework of #16Days2022; but it never seemed exhaustive to me, the character is so fascinating to me. I thus resign myself to summarizing its magnificent contours in these few paragraphs. If I should make it shorter and describe it in just three words, I would say: fearless and authentic.

I have just discovered that she sits on the jury of the next Fespaco which starts on February 25, 2023 in Ouagadougou, what a dizzying journey, what pride!