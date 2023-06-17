Aida wet from the rain and abstract for the 100th anniversary of the Verona Arena

A small delay due to a few drops of rain, which enthusiasts know, and the gong has returned to ring out three times at the Arena di Verona, for the hundredth return to the stage of the Opera Festival, with a brand new staging of the most classic of his works, theAida.

Star Anna Netrebko stars on the futuristic stage, flanked by the tenor Yusif Eyvazov (Radamès), with the Fondazione Arena orchestra conducted by Marco Armiliato, 160 musicians and as many choristers. Also on stage is the “army” of extras, 160 men and 45 women in all.

The direction of Verdi’s masterpiece is by Stefano Poda, making its debut in the Arena also signing sets, costumes, lights and choreography. A spectacular setting made of lasers, reflections on a giant metal hand, ruins of Greek columns and simulacra of spaceships. And the famous “triumphal march” becomes a ballet, the costumes reflect the rays of the transparent floor, the Ethiopian prisoners emerge from the bottom, like zombies.

The short unscheduled rain caused some discomfort, with the search for shelter for the unfortunate without an umbrella or raincoat; the ‘aficionados’ had instead brought protection, and remained seated waiting for the symbolic ‘raising of the curtain’ of the amphitheater, conceived by the Veronese tenor Giovanni Zenatello, who in 1913, after throwing a chest C during a visit to the Roman amphitheater, had the idea of ​​organizing the first opera festival there.

The Arena Festival for its “first 100 years” also enjoyed live television, in worldview on Rai1. To present Milly Carlucci, with the participation of Alberto Angela and Luca Zingaretti. The double overflight, always spectacular, carried out by the Frecce Tricolori was also live, while the choir, in tricolor cloaks, sang the Mameli hymn.

Exceptional godmother of the evening was Sofia Loren, greeted by a standing ovation upon entering the stalls. Just 70 years ago Loren had dressed the costumes of Aida, in the film adaptation of the opera directed by Clemente Fracassi, lending her imagination to the voice of Renata Tebaldi.

The evening was experienced by the whole city of Verona, with a red carpet in piazza Bra of guests from the world of entertainment, politics and business: i presidents of the Senate and Chamber, La Russa and Fontana, the ministers Urso, Casellati, Ciriani, Calderone and Sangiulianor, with undersecretaries Mazzi and Sgarbi; among the VIPs the American actor Matt Dillon, TV names like Amadeus, guests ‘at home’ in his Verona like Jerry Calà and Gigliola Cinquetti; then Lino Banfi, Iva Zanicchi, Michele Placido, the writers Alessandro Baricco and Marco Malvaldi, Mogol and Morgan.

A premiere that was also taken ‘out’ of the amphitheater, thanks to four big screens set up by the municipal administration in as many districts of Verona. A way to celebrate the Arena together with the whole city.

