Overflowing storage, shipments of LNG still abundant to the point of not being able to accommodate them in the regasifiers and an October with beach temperatures perhaps saved us the winter. But the gas emergency risks only being postponed, warns the International Energy Agency (IEA), urging us not to let our guard down: when the heating season ends and it will be time to build up stocks in Europe again 30 billion cubic meters on call …