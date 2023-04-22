Aifa turning point, the free birth control pill approved

Health and wellness

Condoms, the Italian regions where they are free for young people

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, has announced that there will be free access to condoms in pharmacies for young people up to the age of 25 starting January 1, 2023. What is the situation in our country? Here are the regions where contraceptives are free

France is moving towards the free distribution of condoms for young people under 25. The measure, announced by President Emmanuel Macron, provides for distribution in pharmacies from January 1, 2023

The provision, according to the first elements available to the press, concerns packs of 6, 12 or 24 condoms available in pharmacies. “This is a small revolution,” Macron said at a meeting on youth health. In a video released on social networks, the head of the Elysée announced that he had decided to widen the age range due to criticism, explaining that it is also necessary to protect minors “who engage in sexual relations” who ” they may have the same financial limitations” as the older ones