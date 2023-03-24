(Original title: AIGC was involved in the political storm after “Trump’s arrest photo” became popular on the Internet…)

Financial Associated Press, March 24 (edited by Shi Zhengcheng)Earlier this week, Elliott Higgins, founder of the fact-checking publication Beering Cat, read that “Trump may be arrested on Tuesday” report, and then used Midjourney’s fifth version of AI tools to generate several “Trump arrested” photos and posted them on the Internet.

Originally, he thought that this move might not cause any repercussions, but only two days later,This tweet attracted 5 million views and nearly 5,000 retweets。

(Source: Twitter)

By the way, “Trump is sprayed with pepper water” and “Melania yells at the New York police” which are widely circulated on the Chinese Internet are also Higgins’ AI works, which also attracted a large number of netizens to watch and comment. And to “create” all of this, Higgins only needs to pay a subscription fee of $30/month.

(Source: Twitter)

To become popular in this way, Higgins whose main business is “verifying fake news” can be described as a thunderbolt.Although he himself emphasized that this was an AI image made by himself when he released the photo, it gradually became a “picture of the scene of Trump’s arrest” in the dissemination of major Internet platforms.Many social media platforms now have the function of fact-checking, but in the process of phenomenon-level communication, there are always “fish that slipped through the net” that have not been labeled.

For the millions of people who have seen this photo,Maybe Trump wasn’t arrested or prosecuted in the end, but the picture of the blond man being chased by the police has entered their minds and can’t be wiped away。

For the parties involved in this incident, Trump also seems to enjoy it. He retweeted a photo of “Trump on one knee in prayer” on Thursday. Although Trump and the fans who posted the photo did not clearly state that the photo was created by AI, judging from the kneeling posture and finger shape, it should be the work of AIGC. According to local media reports,This photo has actually been circulating among Trump supporters since last weekend.

(Source: Truth Media)

In fact, Trump’s team also had a precedent for “P-map” before. As early as 2018-2019, the White House media team was caught trying to make Trump’s public material look slimmer and his fingers longer. so,Playing cool with AIGC pictures may just hit the ex-president’s desperate need. It is foreseeable that after Trump himself forwarded the “like”, similar pictures will emerge in endlessly in the future.

certainly,The increasingly realistic AI creation ability makes the cost of making rumors drop sharply. Last month, an audio of U.S. Senator Warren “claiming to deprive Republicans of their voting rights” was widely circulated on the Twitter platform. The social platform marked it as “modified audio” and banned a number of rebroadcasts of this message. account number. As the content of AIGC is getting closer to the truth, whether mainstream social media platforms are capable enough to detect false content is a big question mark.

The AIGC storm sweeping the political arena has naturally also aroused the vigilance of the legislature. Mark Warner, chairman of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, warned:Program developers should be aware that if your software can cause foreseeable harm, you will also be held accountable。”