Aiko El Grupo cover the hit “Toro” by El Columpio Asesino

the young band Aiko The Group has released a vibrant and carefree version of one of the group’s most famous singles on platforms The Killer Swing, that classic from his repertoire that is “Toro”. The Madrid women have taken the issue to their land. This weekend they are performing precisely in Navarra and we have no doubt that they will perform it.

Aiko The Group have recorded and shared a personal version of the song “Toro”, one of the band’s best-known singles The Killer Swing. In this way, the group wanted to pay homage to this song that has been passed down from generation to generation by recording a version full of energy, with multiple sounds of guitars and screams in the most punk style.

Elephant Records has decided to edit this song as a digital single, which is already available on all platforms, and which will serve to raise the decibels anywhere. In addition, a preview offered by the house is that it will be part of the soundtrack of a movie, but to find out more about it, we will have to wait for more information on the subject to be revealed.

Aiko The Groupformed by Tere, Barbara, Laray and JaimeThey released their first album “He’s totally serious…” in the year 2020 and it was completely sold out very quickly. The band was also Demoscopic artist of our publication.

If you want to see Aiko El Grupo in concert, you can do it today May 6 (Sala Totem, Villaba), May 12 (Sala Porta Caeli, Valladolid), May 14 (Krazzy Kray, Galicia), May 27 (Sound Club, Cáceres) and August 3 (Prestoso Festival, Asturias).

