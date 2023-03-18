Jurica Vranješ revealed one detail from his career in Germany that we did not know until now, and it is related to Ailton and Ivan Klasnić.

Izvor: MN Press/YouTube/screenshot/The Golden Age

Former Croatian national team member Jurica Vranješ he told a so far unknown story about his former teammates Ivan Klasnić and Ailton. A Brazilian who later came to Red star and he was very bad there Verdure from 1998 to 2004 he played career football, and in the 2003/04 season he was the best scorer in the Bundesliga.

He scored 34 goals that season, was named the best player in Germany and gave Werder the title ahead of Bayern Munich. In a team in which Mladen Krstajić was a pillar of the defense and a key player in the defense, Ailton and Klasnić dominated the forwards.

“At that moment when Ailton was the best scorer with 34 goals, I think that Klasnić set up 25 goals for him and he also scored 15. Both left and right! In Leverkusen I played with Kirsten and Berbatov, in Stuttgart with Kuranji and Mario Gomez who was starting at the time, in Werder with Klose and Aitlon… Hugo Almeida and Nelson Hedo Valdez were there, of which Klasnić was the most complete. With him you could play left, right and head, he was always ready“, said Jurica Vranješ, and then revealed a hitherto unknown detail – the Brazilian offered Klasnić his trophy for the best scorer in the league!”When he was the top scorer in the league with 34 goals and when he got that ball as a trophy, he really turned out fair. He came to Klasnić and said this is yours!“

After Verder, Klasnić played for Nantes and Bolton, and then they got off to a great start health problems. While he was playing at Verder in 2007, his kidneys failed for the first time, and in the later part of his career these problems continued. Now, fortunately, he is healthy!

“Then unfortunately what happened to his kidney in his prime happened. I was with him in the hospital, it was you look at him a week ago on the field and now here in hospital clothes, operated on. Disaster. It didn’t work, so take it out outside, two difficult operations, two difficult operations,” revealed Vranješ.