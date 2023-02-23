Restless and committed person where there are, Fermin Muguruza is back in the news with the edition of the second part of “Black is Black”, a multifaceted project that consists of a film, a comic and a record with the corresponding soundtrack. Focusing first on the comic, Fermin himself appears drawn on the first page singing with Kortatu, the band that contributes the most songs to the OST, and later offering an interview where he declares: “We said that when we learned Basque we would sing in our language. We have kept our promise on our last record and now we feel that the Kortatu cycle is over.”.

The vindication of the use and defense of one’s own language is one of the central themes of this work along with others such as the fight against drug trafficking, imperialism and corruption. “Black is Black” is a project of an internationalist, mestizo character and always on the margins, where the life epic of its protagonist Ainhoa ​​is narrated in search of her authentic roots and some answers. The comic drawings by Susanna Martín are often inaccurate but it doesn’t matter, since the power of the story and the action of the plot more than make up for it; without a doubt, black is the one that best remains on paper, like good chocolate on the palate.

Muguruza’s proposal takes us from the Basque Country to Marseille passing through Cuba, Navarra, Beirut, Kabul, Kurdistan and back to Euskadi. The songs chosen for the soundtrack are consistent with these stages of the journey and respond to various styles: punk (Kortatu, RIP, Cicatriz, Barricada), salsa, Basque singer-songwriters (Imanol, Mikel Laboa, Joseba Tapia), Arabic music, etc. The selection is exquisite, how could it be otherwise in the case of Fermin.

“Death is irreversible. We must put an end to all violence, otherwise this fucking world is unbearable.” says one of the Basque redskins that appear in the comic. I share your reflection and allow myself to add that this world would be a little more bearable and fair if more works like “Black is Black”.