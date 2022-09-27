It has been more than 7 months since the Russian-Ukrainian war. After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced “partial mobilization”, it was recently rumored that Putin was so angry that he simply gave orders to the front line, showing the seriousness of the failure of the Russian military command structure. Experts believe that the mobilization order has been unable to restore the decline of the Russian army, but the chaos caused by the mobilization has emerged one after another, detonated great public grievances in various places, and resisted Putin’s forced recruitment in various forms. The Speaker is concerned.

The Russian people continued to take to the streets for reactionary mobilization, and even women bravely joined forces to surround the riot police. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the Russians to resist and mobilize. The outside world is concerned about whether a color revolution will break out in Russia. In addition, ethnic minorities are recruited at a high rate in Russia, and analysts believe that Putin took the opportunity to suppress the separatist forces.

Russia is holding a “referendum on accession to Russia” in four places in Ukraine. It is rumored that the annexation of the four places will be announced as soon as September 30. Not only is the West condemned, but the pro-Russian Serbia has also expressed its refusal to recognize the referendum. Ukraine confirmed that it had received the US-aided anti-Russian weapon NASAMS air defense system. A picture exposed Ukraine’s largest military aid country. Zelensky expressed shock at Israel’s move and criticized Beijing’s ambiguous position.

Recently, Ukraine has sounded the horn of counterattack and recovered a large area of ​​lost land. Photos and videos of Russian soldiers on the front lines such as Udong and Unan have abandoned their weapons and fled wildly on the Internet. The morale of the Russian army has been greatly damaged, and Moscow has been pressed.

Two sources familiar with U.S. and Western intelligence agencies told CNN that there are major differences within the Russian army on how to respond to the Ukrainian counter-offensive, and there are constant voices questioning the high-level command. For this reason, Russian President Vladimir Putin himself is directly on the front line. The general issued a tactical order, “This is an extremely unusual thing in modern warfare, and it also shows that the Russian army has had no small problems in the command structure since the beginning of the war.”

The New York Times also quoted U.S. officials as saying that the Ukrainian army recovered a large area of ​​lost land in the northeastern state of Kharkiv, which made Moscow authorities admit that the Russian army has faced a shortage of personnel and high-tech precision weapons, as well as the inability to grasp air superiority and other difficulties. At the suggestion of the military commander, Putin announced the partial mobilization of 300,000 civilians to join the war. Still, U.S. officials briefed on sensitive intelligence pointed out that Putin’s role is now much deeper, and he has even made it clear to commanders that he has the final say in strategic decisions on the battlefield.

For example, the Russian army in the city of Kherson in Unan proposed to retreat to the east bank of the Dnieper River on the grounds of maintaining equipment and manpower, but Putin refused, because this move meant that the Russian army, after the loss of Kharkov, once again Swallow an embarrassing defeat. The city of Kherson was the first major city captured by Russia after the invasion of Ukraine and the only state capital still under the control of the Russian army.

Senior U.S. officials said that the Ukrainian army now appears to have the opportunity to replicate the results of the counter-offensive in the northeast in the south; once the Russian army is successfully pushed back, the land corridor from the eastern Donbass to the Crimea peninsula that Putin desperately established will be threatened .

Putin’s decision not only caused a major blow to the morale of the Kherson Russian army, whose supply lines had mostly been cut off, but also once again highlighted the contradiction between Putin and senior commanders. In fact, as early as the beginning of the war, senior Russian officials once pointed out that the Russian army was insufficient in soldiers and weapons, and Putin’s plan to quickly seize Kyiv might fail; after the Russian army gave up attacking Kyiv, Putin let go of the battle plan and replaced it with senior generals After formulating and executing a large-scale bombing operation, the Russian army did exert its advantages and attacked the city and swept the land in Wudong.

U.S. officials speculate that, as anti-war rhetoric grows in Russia and young men are fleeing abroad to avoid conscription, Putin believes that allowing the Ukrainian army to win will only further destroy popular support for the war.

Michael Kofman, a Russian military expert at the Center for Naval Analysis (CNA), a U.S. think tank, said that there has always been a gap between Putin’s political goals and the Russian military’s ability to achieve these goals. Often procrastination, refusal to acknowledge reality, until the options available get worse and worse.

Kaufman said Putin’s mobilization order was significant because it “was an acknowledgment that Moscow’s so-called ‘special military operation’ did not work and needed adjustment.” But he also bluntly said, “Even though Russia can increase the number of soldiers, it does not It is difficult to treat these “recruits” as a regular force to be integrated into the existing force. I don’t think the local mobilization will be effective, and it will not be reflected on the battlefield for a few months, even if it allows the Russian side to continue fighting. A protracted war, but it will not change the (failed) outcome.”

“The Guardian” (The Guardian) quoted the British Ministry of Defense news on the 25th that under the partial mobilization order, the Russian authorities have issued tens of thousands of recruitment documents, and the first batch of men recruited has begun to arrive at military bases. Facing the administrative and logistical challenges of providing soldier training.

The British Ministry of Defence analyzed that many of the recruited troops had no military experience for several years. The lack of military trainers, and Russia’s hasty mobilization, means that many conscripts will be deployed to the front lines with little or no preparation, and may experience considerable attrition rates.

The Kyiv Independent reported on Twitter, citing the Ukrainian General Staff Headquarters, that Russia sent freshly mobilized conscripts directly to the front, but they did not receive any military training.

Not only is there a problem with recruiting and training, but Russia’s armament is also clearly insufficient. The Belarusian media “nexta” posted a video on Twitter PO that the conscripted Russian soldiers received severely rusted AK rifles, the gun body, barrel and magazine were all spared, and the mechanical sights were even corroded to the point of being unable to aim; The magazines and equipment bags that were assigned together were also in shocking tatters.

The Twitter account “herooftheday10” also posted more videos of Russian troops receiving rusted AK rifles. The guns were rusted and stained, and the handle was even difficult to pull. If shooting, it would cause the chamber to explode and injure the soldiers.

As more videos came out, netizens ridiculed “If your role on the battlefield is to take bullets, it doesn’t matter what kind of garbage weapons are issued to you.”, “They may come from the grave of the previous owner.”

In addition, before going to the battlefield, he coaxed himself, and Twitter circulated a video of a Russian reservist who was drafted into the army and started a big fight next to a bus. The Twitter account “@JakeCordell” posted a video on Twitter PO. In the Omsk (Bolshereche) region of southwestern Siberia, Russia, a physical confrontation broke out between men who were drafted into the army. The local police forced the fighting man to get on the bus and were arrested. Conscripted reservists choked at the police, saying they wanted them to die in the trenches with them.

Reuters reported that Putin ordered the first military mobilization since World War II on the 21st, triggering an endless stream of protests across Russia. A large number of service-age men fled the country for this, causing border congestion and outbound flights.

In addition to the military mobilization order, Putin signed a bill on the 24th to punish deserters and “voluntary” surrenders with up to 10 years and 15 years in prison, respectively, triggering even greater public grievances.

The Russian people have resisted Putin’s forced conscription in various forms. Recently, news that the conscription office was set on fire has been continuously reported. According to statistics from netizens, 54 conscription offices have been set on fire in various places.

A video even circulated on Twitter on the 26th. A young man rushed into the office and shot. The crowd in the office fled in panic, and the director of the draft committee was shot. The gunman appeared to have made the move public, and a selfie video was exposed, claiming to be 25-year-old Ruslan Zinin, who opened fire at the recruitment office in the town of Ust-Ilimsk in the Irkutsk region. Arrested after shooting.

The governor of the state said that the director of the recruitment committee was shot and sent to the hospital and is in critical condition, emphasizing that the shooter will be punished; since Putin announced a partial mobilization order on the 21st, recruitment offices in many areas have been attacked.

In addition, many reports revealed that call-up orders were repeatedly issued by mistake to students, the elderly, and even those who were ill and unfit for service. Vladimir Cheryachukin, a 51-year-old resident of Serafimovich, received a summons on the day the mobilization order was issued, the Russian news agency reported. Multiple ailments, but the registry took him to training camp anyway. This is in stark contrast to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s assurances that only those with special military skills or combat experience will be called up.

What’s more outrageous is that Natalya Vasilyeva from Ulan-Ude even complained that one morning, 2 women came to her brother’s house with a call-up document, but her brother had been dead for many years. The atmosphere of ducks on the shelves and more soldiers being recruited to the battlefield is continuing to spread across Russia, fueling public resentment.

Even a deeply loyal Putin ally, the speakers of both houses of Congress, expressed concern, making clear the public’s anger at how the mobilization unfolded.

Valentina Matviyenko, the head of the “Federation Council”, the upper house of the Russian parliament, said some men who were not eligible were also called up. “Such excesses are absolutely unacceptable. And, I think it’s absolutely right that it provokes a backlash in society.”

In a direct message to governors across Russia, Mavyanko said: “To ensure that the implementation of the partial mobilization is fully and absolutely in compliance with the listed criteria, not a single mistake can be made.”

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the “State Duma”, the lower house of the Russian parliament, also expressed concern in a Telegram post. “There are complaints all the time,” he said. “If mistakes are made, they must be corrected… Governments at all levels should understand their responsibilities.”

Russia said the mobilization would call in 300,000 Russian reservists. Two independent Russian media reported separately that the actual number would exceed 1 million. The Kremlin twice denied it.

Russian people took to the streets to express their protests. According to foreign media reports, citing data from the independent human rights organization OVD-Info, the Moscow authorities arrested nearly 750 more people in 32 cities on the 24th, including more than 300 in Moscow alone and in St. Petersburg. Nearly 150 people, and some people are minors.

Anti-war street protests have also intensified in the Muslim-majority republic of Dagestan in southern Russia. In Makhachkala city, more than a hundred protesters have so far been arrested by riot police. Women in Dagestan roared at Putin’s stability police, shouting at the scene: “Russia attacked Ukraine, we are not blind, stop the war!”

Belarusian journalist Hanna Liubakova posted a video on Twitter, saying that in Yakutsk, East Siberia, many people took to the streets to protest, and many female protesters held hands and danced the local traditional dance Osu Ohuokhai, surrounded the riot police in a circle, the police seemed very helpless. However, Lyubakova mentioned in the article that the police still arrested these protesters in the end.

AFP reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shouted to the Russians on the evening of the 24th that the “criminal mobilization” announced by the Russian authorities was not without reason for the Russian citizens to call it a “grave mobilization”, and the Russian authorities are well aware of them. Pushing Russian citizens to their death and with no other option, he called on Russians to refuse conscription or flee.

Zelensky assured that the surrendered Russian officers and soldiers “will be treated civilly and in compliance with all international conventions; no one will know about your surrender and whether you surrendered voluntarily; if you are afraid to go back to Russia, the Ukrainian side will also find a way to prevent you from being surrendered. It is better to refuse to be recruited than to die in a foreign land as a war criminal. It is better to escape shameful mobilization than to be injured and maimed by participating in a war of aggression, and then be held accountable in court.”

In addition, Ukrainian hackers also took advantage of the “wave of deserters” that broke out in Russia to hack into the TV channels of the Russian-occupied Crimea, and broadcast Zelensky’s announcement to persuade Russian soldiers and civilians to surrender.

In a small village in the Republic of Buryatia, Russia, village leaders went door-to-door on the 21st and night to issue a call-up order. The high proportion of the official recruitment of ethnic minorities has caused the outside world to doubt that it is more like a general mobilization in the places where these minorities live than a partial mobilization.

The Guardian reported that within 24 hours after Putin announced the mobilization order, more than 3,000 Buryatians received a call-up order, including in a small village of 450, according to an investigation by the Free Buryat Foundation. More than 20 men were called up, and they had only about an hour to pack, hurriedly say goodbye to their families, and have to leave before dawn.

Local anti-war activist Alexandra Garmazhapova said on social media: “Buryat experienced one of the worst nights in history, people fled to neighboring Mongolia.” “People are asking how to escape, How to evade the mobilization order, what is the basis of the method, and how to escape to Mongolia.”

Chakarova, director of the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy, tweeted that the Russian authorities mobilized a disproportionate number of men in Chechnya and Dagestan, presumably Putin preemptively by neutralizing those who might be inclined to radical ideas ethnic groups, stifling any potential separatist movement.

On the day of the draft, an official in Dagestan appealed to the local people that you are fighting for the future of your children. A man in the crowd shouted helplessly back, we don’t even have the present, where is the future you said?

In addition, minority groups also have disproportionately high mortality rates. A BBC study of more than 6,000 Russian soldiers killed on the battlefield found that troops from Dagestan, Buryatia and Krasnodar suffered the most casualties in early September, with more than 200 dead in each region, compared with , the death toll from the capital Moscow was 15.

Russia’s mobilization of conscription has done everything possible. The Washington think tank “Institute for War” (ISW) reported that according to Russian state media reports on the 24th, a prisoner of war was held in the frontline town of Olenivka in the east of Uzbekistan. The battalion of Ukrainian prisoners of war made a verbal request to the authorities of the “Donetsk People’s Republic” (DNR) to allow them to join the DNR’s volunteer army “Bohdan Khmelnitsky Cossack Battalion”.

The report said that if Russia or its proxy forces forced Ukrainian prisoners of war into combat, it would be in violation of the Geneva Prisoners of War Convention, which stipulates that “no prisoner of war shall be sent or detained in an area at risk of fire, nor shall he be employed in an unhealthy manner.” or dangerous labor.”

Four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine are holding a “referendum to join Russia”, which is expected to end on the 27th. Russia’s TASS news agency alleged that the “State Duma”, the lower house of the Russian parliament, will debate the annexation of these four territories to Russia on the 29th. Tsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporozhye) joining Russia could happen as early as September 30.”

The Russian Federation Council (the upper house) may also discuss related bills on the 29th. Putin may deliver a speech to the joint assembly of the two chambers on the 30th, and is expected to announce the formal incorporation of the four places into Russia on the same day. If so, Russia would be able to claim that any recapture of the four places would amount to an attack on Russia, thereby warning Ukraine and Western allies not to act rashly, which is expected to increase the risk of conflict.

After Ukraine reclaimed swathes of lost territory in a counteroffensive this month, Russia hastily staged referendums it said would allow people in those regions to express their views. However, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Gaidai said in an interview posted online that Russian-backed officials were knocking on the door with ballot boxes and that if residents did not cast the right vote, their names would be banned. delete.

Ukraine and its allies see the referendum as a hoax and a violation of international law to justify escalating fighting and a mobilization order following Russia’s recent battlefield defeat. Even after Serbia, which was originally pro-Russian, stated last month that it would not allow Russia to set up military bases in its territory, Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said on the 25th that according to the principles and norms of the “United Nations Charter” and public international law, Serbia cannot accept the referendum result in Ukraine.

The area controlled by the Russian army in these four states accounts for about 15% of Ukraine’s territory, about the size of Portugal. The Ukrainian army still controls part of the territory of the above-mentioned four states, including about 40% of the Donetsk region and the capital of Zaporozhye region. Heavy fighting continued throughout the front, especially in northern Donetsk and Kherson.

In an exclusive interview with CBS on the 25th, Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine has obtained the “National Advanced Air Defense System” (NASAMS) from the United States for the first time. NASAMS is a weapon deployed by the United States around Washington, D.C. to defend the airspace of the capital, the first advanced medium and long-range air defense missile system obtained for Ukraine. The system can defend against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), helicopters, cruise missiles, unmanned combat aircraft (UCAVs) and fighter jets, known as the nightmare of the Russian Air Force!

Zelensky did not specify the number or which generation of NASAMS. The United States announced on August 24 a new wave of military aid to Ukraine with a scale of nearly $3 billion, including 6 sets of NASAMS. The Pentagon confirmed on September 16 that the first two sets of NASAMS are expected to be handed over to the Ukrainian army within two months.

Previously, Ukraine’s only medium- and long-range air defense system was the old Soviet-era S-300, and beyond that, all systems offered by the West were short-range man-portable air defense missiles. The Ukrainian army believes that NASAMS is the best solution to the air defense problem.

Ukraine has successively received military aid from various countries and expanded its military strength. Volodymyr Dacenko, a Ukrainian columnist and analyst for the business magazine “Forbes”, tweeted a graph on the 23rd, ridiculing that Russia is the “major supplier” of Ukraine’s heavy weapons, but Ukraine needs more Modern weapons. He also added that while Ukraine cannot beat Russia with “quantity”, it can win with “quality”.

The chart bar lists the ground weapons and quantities received by the Ukrainian army from various countries, and the first place is not the United States, which has long-term military assistance, but Russia. According to the data, Russia “provided” to the Ukrainian army 386 combat vehicles, more than 690 armored vehicles, and more than 167 artillery systems.

These weapons of the Russian army were mainly abandoned by their own soldiers or captured by the Ukrainian army; because the Ukrainian army also used more Russian weapons, even of the same style as the Russian army, these equipment can be used on the battlefield again after refurbishment. .

In addition, Zelensky was “shocked” that Israel has not provided military assistance to Ukraine since the start of the war, “I don’t understand why, Israel has not supported us with anything (weapons) so far, nothing. I understand that they have to defend their homeland, but I have received information that they are preparing to export arms to other countries.” Zelensky may have been a reference to Israel’s disclosure last month that it planned to sell the Iron Dome missile defense system to Cyprus. but this has not been confirmed by the relevant authorities.

Zelensky referred to Israel’s “Iron Dome,” a system often used to intercept rockets fired by Palestinian militants, when seeking weapons support from countries. Although the Israeli government condemns Russia’s military action against Ukraine and abides by the US sanctions against Russia, it has so far neither imposed sanctions on Russia nor provided military aid to Ukraine.

Since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Beijing has taken an ambiguous stance and is considered to be acquiescing to Russia’s war behavior. Interfax-Ukraine quoted the French newspaper Ouest France as saying that Zelensky criticized the Beijing authorities in an interview with several French media on the 23rd, saying: “In (Russia) a large-scale invasion In the past, Ukraine and China had a lot of communication channels, and there was a lot of cooperation in economy and trade, but now these are gone, which is a pity, I hope they (China) can help Ukraine.”

Zelensky even revealed that as of the day of the interview, it was “very difficult” to have a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

