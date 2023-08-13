Air dryers in public toilets, new study warns everyone

A recent study confirmed the concerns about hand dryers in public restrooms. Here’s what you risk!

When you are away from home or travelling, it often happens that you have to use the bathroom and consequently wash your hands. This last step is in fact simply essential to maintain proper hygiene and to avoid the risk of contracting various types of infections.

a new study warns about warm air hand dryers (adriatico24ore.it)

What not everyone knows is that, right now, according to some studies there is a passage that risks compromising everything and increasing the risk of infections. After having seen how to avoid the infections that can occur after nose piercing, here is the danger that according to recent studies should be completely avoided when washing your hands in public toilets. All for greater protection of the same.

Here’s what you risk using air dryers in public toilets

Hot air hand dryers, which are increasingly found in many public toilets, have been the subject of various studies for some years now. And, one of the most recent, published in Applied And Environmental Microbiology confirmed the alarming data already reported by those carried out previously. In fact, it seems that when you use them and just as you dry your freshly washed hands, you run the risk of dirtying them with even more dangerous bacteria than those you were trying to avoid.

The reason is very simple. Hot air hand dryers suck up bacteria from the air and from the toilets and transfer them to your hands. A discovery made by scholars after placing sterile plates in university bathrooms, checking them 18 hours apart. When the dryers were not activated, the platelets were low in bacteria. If operated, however, the same ones presented different colonies of bacteria. Among the germs present, Staphylococcus aureus and Eschirichia Coli were found. The conclusion of the study is therefore that of a danger regarding the use of these dryers which, however comfortable, are also risky.

How to do it then? According to this and other studies, it is safer to avoid using this type of towel in favor of paper towels. It would be even better to always carry paper towels or very simple handkerchiefs with you and dry yourself with these. By doing this, the risk of contracting infections will be lower and you will be able to experience hand washing in the bathrooms with more serenity.

