Air France and Airbus acquitted of manslaughter charges in 2009 plane crash between Rio de Janeiro and Paris

The airline Air France and the aircraft manufacturer Airbus they were acquitted from the charge of manslaughter in the trial held in Paris on the crash of a plane in which 228 people died, which occurred in 2009 in the Atlantic Ocean. The judge of the Paris court found that there were negligence on the part of the two companies, but established that there are no causal links between them and the crash of the plane.

On June 1, 2009, the Air France Airbus plane – which was operating flight AF477 from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Paris, France – disappeared from radar over the Atlantic Ocean off the Brazilian coast during a thunderstorm. The plane’s black box made it possible to reconstruct, at least in part, what happened. As the aircraft approached the equator it entered a intertropical convergence zone which often produces storms with heavy precipitation. When the storm hit the plane, ice crystals caused the airspeed sensors to fail, freeze, stop providing information to the pilots, and cause the autopilot to disengage. The jet, which weighed 205 tons, stalled and crashed.

The final report of the accident investigation conducted by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety Investigation and Analysis (BEA) was released in 2012 and named technical failures and pilot errors as the two main causes of the accident . The pilots had not been trained to fly the aircraft “in manual mode” and were not able “to promptly recognize and respond to a malfunction of the speed sensor at high altitudes”: this type of training was not part, at the time, of the standard training of the pilots who, having to rely on a series of inconsistent data, failed to implement the appropriate interventions to recover from the stall.

Initially a Paris court had attributed the responsibility for the accident to pilot error and had not formalized any charges against the two companies. In 2021, however, the Paris Court of Appeal accepted an appeal presented by the lawyers of the victims’ families to also try the companies: the trial had begun in October 2022, and if convicted Air France and Airbus could have to pay up to 225 thousand euro fine each.