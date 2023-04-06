Airthe fifth film as director of Ben Affleck, could be included in a new genre, still to be named, but that American cinema has already explored in other films. We could call them “business films”, films about the intricacies, at a specific moment in history, of real companies of greater or lesser popularity, works that are logical in a capitalist nation that has made the overseas expansion of its companies and its culture watchword of its world supremacy. They are there “The founder”, “Joy” o “La red social”, among other. Unlike David Fincher’s film, “Air” it is not uncomfortable or delve into the dark zone of the company in question, Nike.

In fact, quite the opposite. Affleck juggles and makes us feel sorry for the basketball division of the giant sports company! According to the film, in the mid-80s it was about to disappear – the division, not the brand. He was the goofy member of the family, who hadn’t quite taken off, especially against competitors like Converse or Adidas. With a limited budget, he couldn’t sponsor big stars and had to settle for ordinary players. “Air” chronicles the hiring of Michael Jordan and the creation of the sneakers that bear his last name.

Affleck, smart guy, makes a perfect product. Take advantage of the temporary location of the film to fill it with songs from the 80s, it uses a very important sports figure to reach a wide audience, it stars an anonymous hero -who got the sponsorship- with whom all the failures can identify of the world -and there are many of us-, uses an agile script full of witty dialogues and charming characters and surrounds himself with brilliant actors, to whom he gives brilliant scenes (ideally Matt Damon, but also Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Messina or Marlon Wayans!). The proof of the effectiveness of the set is that it never matters that we already know how it ends.