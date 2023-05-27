Air Serbia canceled flights to 6 cities Info

Air Serbia canceled flights to six cities, and many were delayed.

Source: MONDO/Dragana Todorović

The airline Air Serbia announced today that due to multi-hour ban on refueling at the Belgrade airport due to unfavorable weather conditions and consequent loss of airport slots some flights cancelled, a a large number of flights are delayed in the afternoon and evening hours.

Due to restrictions on airport working hours and other traffic disturbances, so far, flights to Budapest, Tivat, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Zurich and Milan have been cancelled.

The competent services of the national airline are doing everything in their power to take care of all passengers whose flights are delayed or will be cancelled, the statement added.

