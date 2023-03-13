Home World Air Serbia launches a flight from Kraljevo to Tivat | Info
From June 14, “Air Srbija” will launch seasonal flights from Kraljevo, i.e. “Morava” airport in Lađevci, to Tivat.

The airline “Air Serbia” from June 14 launches seasonal flights between Niš and Tivat, as well as flights from Kraljevo, i.e. “Morava” airport in Lađevci, to Tivat.

Flights from Lađevac to Tivat will arrive twice a week, on Wednesdays and Fridays. The price of one-way tickets is from 33 to 65 euros.The flights will be carried out by an ATR type aircraft. Let us remind you that today, March 13, 2023, Air Serbia flight JU150 at 07:45 established a new regular route between Belgrade and Budapest.

During the upcoming summer season, the Serbian national airline will fly to the capital of Hungary up to 17 times a week.

(WORLD)

