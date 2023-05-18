Air strike of May 19, Salvini: “Suspended and postponed to June”

The air transport strike scheduled for tomorrow has been suspended and postponed until June. This was announced by the Minister of Transport Matthew Salvini in a question time in the House. “I would like to thank the trade unions of CGIL, CISL, UIL and Ugl who, after our request” to suspend the air transport strike in the light of the dramatic situation in Emilia Romagna “have decided to postpone the strike until June. Thank you for your sensitivity and prompt acceptance of what is requested,” he said.

The indication came after it initially seemed that only Emilia Romagna would be spared from the strike, in the light of the bad weather which plagued the region.

The Authority thanks you

A step backwards that had already been welcomed by the guarantor for strikes. “I thank the trade union organizations who, with a great sense of responsibility, have accepted the invitation of the Guarantee Commission on strikes, excluding Emilia-Romagna – dramatically hit in recent days by calamitous events – by abstentions in the air transport sector, regularly proclaimed for tomorrow 19 May”, He said the president of the guarantee authority on strikes, Orsola Razzolini.

Before the announcement of the stop, the cancellations were already being counted: 111 those of domestic flights Ita Airways (Who the complete list).

Shifts and wages

Among the demands of the unions a salary increase of 270 euros together with “an adequate amount to cover the contractual holiday, an increase in holiday days, the introduction of supplementary healthcare, an increase in supplementary pensions”.

The unions also ask to “regulate working hours without any increase”, foreseeing “shifts compatible with the private life of workers without broken shifts”.