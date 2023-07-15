Air strike today 15 July, over 1,000 flights at risk: here are the ones

Today, Saturday 15 July, it is the turn of another strike in Italy, that of air transport (WHAT TO KNOW): the unions have proclaimed the agitation of workers in the sector, in particular in the handling sector, from 10 to 18, in support of the dispute for the renewal of the employment contract expired for 6 years. According to estimates, more than 1,000 take-offs are at risk. Codacons speaks of 250,000 citizens departing from Italian airports who risk being grounded.

Canceled and guaranteed flights

The protest was confirmed by the National Civil Aviation Authority and has already led to the cancellation of many flights. Ita Airways has, for example, communicated the cancellation of 133 departures scheduled for the day of July 15 (AT THIS LINK THE LIST OF ALL FLIGHTS CANCELED BY THE COMPANY). For the other carriers, in some cases the flights were brought forward or delayed by a few hours to bring them within the guarantee ranges, in other cases the passengers were contacted directly. This is the case for example of Ryanair, which wrote on its website: “Due to the Italian strike by air traffic controllers and ground staff (not employed by Ryanair), the company informs its passengers that cancellations and possible delays are scheduled for tomorrow (today, ed) for flights to and from Italy”. As communicated by the Irish company, passengers affected by the cancellations have been notified of the different options via email, text message and with a notification on the app. In any case, ENAC has published a list of guaranteed flights even on strike days (HERE THE LIST OF GUARANTEED FLIGHTS).

The other strikes

From 10 to 18, pilots and flight attendants of the low-cost airline Vueling will also cross arms. The protest was called by Filt CGIL “due to the company’s unwillingness to develop constructive industrial relations”. Strike, from 12 to 16, also for the pilots of Malta Air, the company that operates Ryanair flights. To proclaim the agitation Filt Cgil, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporto Aereo who denounce “the signing by some subjects of an unsatisfactory agreement for the pilots category”.

The situation in Fiumicino and Naples

“At the moment, 130-140 flights should be canceled at Fiumicino airport, while 12 intercontinental flights are insured and all flights departing from 7 to 10, i.e. the protection zone, will be insured”, said Patrizia Terlizzi, ENAC airport director Lazio, referring to the situation that Fiumicino airport will have to face tomorrow. The director also explained that domestic flights arriving at the various Italian airports “which left before the strike began”, the arrival of all intercontinental flights and also the departure of one plane for each of the continents will be insured. As far as the islands are concerned, at least one flight from the main airports will be guaranteed. Different situation in Naples, where 118 flights will be canceled (59 arriving and 59 departing), out of a total of 284 originally scheduled routes. This was announced by Gesac, the management company of the Neapolitan airport. The airlines have already alerted travelers booked on canceled flights: therefore, no particularly critical situations are foreseen.

Codacons: 250 thousand departing citizens at risk

According to Codacons, there are 250,000 citizens departing from Italian airports who risk being stranded. The association underlined that the strikes “risk of causing enormous damage to citizens, many of whom may not be able to reach their holiday resorts”. “It is important – he adds – that in this situation, travelers are aware of their rights and receive timely and transparent information and all foreseen assistance from the airlines”.

Driving with passenger rights

Codacons has therefore drawn up a practical guide with all passenger rights in the event of a strike in the air transport sector:

– Community Regulation no. 261/2004 provides for the right to assistance to all passengers in the event of a strike, both for flight delays and for possible cancellations

– The airline is obliged to provide passengers with meals and drinks, hotel accommodation, transfer from the airport to the hotel

– If the flight is cancelled, the passenger has the right to choose between reimbursement of the ticket price, boarding on an alternative flight as soon as possible in relation to the airline’s schedule; boarding on an alternative flight at a later date more convenient for the passenger

– In the event of extra expenses for unforeseen journeys (for example to reach an airport other than the one initially scheduled) the airline is required to reimburse

– Based on the rulings of the European courts, if the strike is called by the airline staff, the passenger is entitled to compensation ranging between 250 and 600 euros depending on the route, in case of flight cancellation or delay of more than 3 hours

– You are not entitled to compensation in the event of a strike by airport security personnel, strikes by baggage handlers, strikes by air traffic controllers, strikes caused by political instability

– Refunds and compensations can be requested directly through the channels made available by the airlines (links, apps, sites, chats, call centres, etc.). In case of problems during the strike, such as denied refunds or lack of assistance from the air carriers, it is possible to make use of the free legal assistance service made available by Codacons at this link.

