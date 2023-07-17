AIR TRANSPORT In Puglia the foundations are being laid for the development of the infrastructure – News

On 15 July, in Puglia, the general lines of the industrial plan were presented to the Government which envisages the development of the airports of Bari, Brindisi, Foggia and Grottaglie.

The vision of infrastructure growth will be integrated: passengers, cargo and space. The complete integration between the other transport systems of the Region such as trains, motorways and ports is also essential.

The numbers presented to the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, mark an exponential growth of transport recorded in the region which confirm the strategic importance of the Apulian airport system which stands as an industrial and growth model for the South.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matteo Salvini met the President and General Manager of Aeroporti di Puglia in Bari. The meeting was also attended by the president of the Puglia Region Michele Emiliano and some local parliamentarians.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

