Home » AIR TRANSPORT In Puglia the foundations are being laid for the development of the infrastructure – News
World

AIR TRANSPORT In Puglia the foundations are being laid for the development of the infrastructure – News

by admin
AIR TRANSPORT In Puglia the foundations are being laid for the development of the infrastructure – News

On 15 July, in Puglia, the general lines of the industrial plan were presented to the Government which envisages the development of the airports of Bari, Brindisi, Foggia and Grottaglie.

The vision of infrastructure growth will be integrated: passengers, cargo and space. The complete integration between the other transport systems of the Region such as trains, motorways and ports is also essential.

The numbers presented to the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, mark an exponential growth of transport recorded in the region which confirm the strategic importance of the Apulian airport system which stands as an industrial and growth model for the South.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matteo Salvini met the President and General Manager of Aeroporti di Puglia in Bari. The meeting was also attended by the president of the Puglia Region Michele Emiliano and some local parliamentarians.

See also  The United States and Europe have raised sanctions against Russia, involving banks, energy industry and sovereign debt.

You may also like

David Murders “What Can Politicians Do” (2023)

Dinner in The Sky in August in São...

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s Mysterious Absence Sparks...

Watchmaker Swatch sues Malaysian government for removing 172...

Udinese – Between the field and the transfer...

Scorching heat and record temperatures: 52 degrees in...

Reinforcements of Partizan in basketball | Sport

Q&A between Ruffini and Salvini on fiscal peace....

Mysterious Metal Cylinder Found on Australia’s Green Head...

The Importance of Proper Eating Times for Digestive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy