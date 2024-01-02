AIR TRANSPORT New routes to enhance the Reggio Calabria airport – Current affairs

Final phases of testing on the new routes to make the Reggio Calabria airport fully operational.

Enav, called to verify the feasibility, conducted studies with radio measurements and with specific flights, also with the support of Enac flight inspectors. The new routes were then tested in a flight simulator which will be used for pilot training, which will be taken care of by Enac itself.

The new procedures could be released as early as mid-January and will offer the possibility of using the airport even in difficult weather conditions.

Great satisfaction was expressed by the Vice President of the Council and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini who a few months ago in a meeting with the leaders of the two bodies had asked for maximum attention to the Calabrian port also in view of the development of the area with the construction of the bridge over the Strict.

Share this: Facebook

X

