AIR TRANSPORT On 8 January 2024 the first strike of the year at Malpensa and Linate – Current affairs

The air transport sector will suffer disruptions at the beginning of the new year. On January 8, 2024, Milan Malpensa and Linate airports will stop due to a strike.

This was proclaimed by the autonomous and basic acronyms Flai Trasporti e Servizi, Cub Trasporti, Usb Lavoro Privato, AdL and concerns Ags Handlingl, Mle-Bcube Airport Handling, Aviapartner Handling and Swissport Italia. The protest is declared for 24 hours, from midnight on the 8th to midnight on the 9th.

Flai Trasporti e Servizi has also proclaimed a strike by Triveneto Sicurezza workers at the Venice and Treviso airports. At the Florence airport, however, workers from Cft and Rekeep protested, while in Fiumicino a strike was proclaimed by the Usb Lavoro Privato by the staff of Adr Assistance and Adr Security, subsidiaries of the Roman airport manager.

