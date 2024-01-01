Home » AIR TRANSPORT On 8 January 2024 the first strike of the year at Malpensa and Linate – Current affairs
World

AIR TRANSPORT On 8 January 2024 the first strike of the year at Malpensa and Linate – Current affairs

by admin
AIR TRANSPORT On 8 January 2024 the first strike of the year at Malpensa and Linate – Current affairs

The air transport sector will suffer disruptions at the beginning of the new year. On January 8, 2024, Milan Malpensa and Linate airports will stop due to a strike.

This was proclaimed by the autonomous and basic acronyms Flai Trasporti e Servizi, Cub Trasporti, Usb Lavoro Privato, AdL and concerns Ags Handlingl, Mle-Bcube Airport Handling, Aviapartner Handling and Swissport Italia. The protest is declared for 24 hours, from midnight on the 8th to midnight on the 9th.

Flai Trasporti e Servizi has also proclaimed a strike by Triveneto Sicurezza workers at the Venice and Treviso airports. At the Florence airport, however, workers from Cft and Rekeep protested, while in Fiumicino a strike was proclaimed by the Usb Lavoro Privato by the staff of Adr Assistance and Adr Security, subsidiaries of the Roman airport manager.

See also  Holland, Amsterdam airport cancels 300 flights due to bad weather

You may also like

The Future of Artificial Intelligence: A Look Back...

As 2023 comes to a close, Putin wants...

Happy New Year from Mondo Japan

Haiku Hands, review of his album Pleasure Beast...

Hitmen intercept bus with 36 passengers on the...

Leaves. Giorgio Ruffolo (Rome, 14 August 1926 –...

Belgrade, once again “Target” — — SERBS, PALESTINIANS...

Tension grows in the Red Sea: ten Houthis...

U Velto – Il Mondo, news and images...

Crime is a problem for tourism in South...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy