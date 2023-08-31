Airlines in Spain Reduce and Close Trips to Cuba Due to Low Ticket Sales

Some airlines in Spain have announced that they will be reducing and even closing their flights to Cuba due to low ticket sales. One of these airlines is Iberojet, which will no longer operate flights between the Spanish capital and Santiago in eastern Cuba.

Iberojet had opened offices in Cuba, specifically in the largest of the Antilles, in 2021. Their first flight to Santiago, the second most important province in Cuba, took place in November of the previous year.

Yosvany Guerra, an official from the Spanish agency Cuba Tu Like, commented on Iberojet’s decision to cancel flights to Santiago, stating that the final flight will take place on September 29. According to Guerra, Iberojet justified this cancellation due to “operational reasons.”

For passengers who had reservations for flights to Santiago after the last date, they were offered alternative options. Some were transferred to flights to Havana, while others opted for refunds and chose to purchase a direct ticket to Santiago through Cubana de Aviación. This alternative allows customers to transport three pieces of luggage. It seems that the reduction in demand for flights to Santiago is due to the conditions of the city, as it lacks sufficient quality hotels and a comprehensive program of recreational attractions for tourists.

In addition to Iberojet, the Iberia brand will also be reducing its weekly flights to Havana airport to three. However, the airline plans to increase its flights to various Latin American countries, with over 300 flights per week. These changes will be effective from October 28 of this year until March 30, 2024.

One of the countries that will benefit from Iberia’s increased operations is the Dominican Republic. This Caribbean nation will host nine trips per week in January and ten in February of the coming year.

It was previously reported in June that multiple airlines, including Iberia, World2fly, Iberojet, and Air Europa, were having difficulties selling 50% of their capacities to Cuba. This further explains the decision to reduce and close flights to the country.

Overall, the reduction and closure of flights to Cuba by Spanish airlines is a result of low ticket sales and a lack of demand, potentially caused by the shortcomings of the city of Santiago in catering to tourists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

