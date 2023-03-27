Passengers immediately left the building at the airport in Pristina after being informed about a possible explosion.

Izvor: Youtube/VR Aviation/Screenshot

The Kosovo police received information this evening that possible explosion at the international airport in Pristina, and the passengers left the building, reports Reporters. Police spokeswoman Fljora Ahmeti confirmed that the Kosovo police received the information tonight about suspicions regarding a possible explosion at the international airport “Adem Jašari”.

Ahmeti says that the police took necessary actions, and that the passengers were taken out of the airport. “Around 9 p.m., we received information about suspicions regarding a possible explosion at the ‘Adem Jašari’ International Airport. The police immediately went to the scene and began to undertake the necessary operational actions to manage the situation,” said Ahmeti.

(MONDO/Kosovo online)