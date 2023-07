On the other hand, 30 incoming or outgoing flights were canceled at the ‘Sandro Pertini’ international airport of Turin Caselle. The first flight not to depart was Ryanair’s to Dublin. The cancellations also involved flights by Ita Airways, Air France, Air Dolomiti, KLM, Iberia and Wizz Air, with destinations in Italy and other European countries. At the other airport in Piedmont, Levaldigi Cuneo, Ryanair’s flight to Cagliari was cancelled

