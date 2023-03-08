Home World AISP-DSP FOR ASSANGE WITH STELLA ASSANGE — Meeting with Stella Assange
World

by admin
Stella Assange, wife and lawyer of the journalist imprisoned for, is in Rome these days “Guilt of Truth” and fulcrum of the worldwide mobilization for the release of Assange. In Rome he meets supporters and solidarity groups, committed to the incredible Anglo-American abuse of the fighter for press freedom all over the world, who, with his Wikileaks agency, has revealed the crimes of the US-NATO wars .


The International Department of Ancora Italia Sovrana e Popolare-DSP, with Sandra Paganini, met Stella Assange in the hall of the Chamber of Deputies to express her solidarity and esteem for the Party.

It was an opportunity to explain to her the long and widespread campaign for Julian’s release Assange that the International Department has conducted and is conducting in Rome and Italy with a long series of public initiatives that have contributed to spreading knowledge and awareness of the attack on freedom that the Assange case represents.


On the occasion, Sandra gave Stella Assange a copy of the “2023 Assange Calendar” that the International Department created with images of a virtual visit by the journalist to the most significant sites in Rome, with some of her words, and which is distributed throughout the country.

Stella Assange expressed gratitude and appreciation for the tribute and has assured us that she will inform her husband who is being held at Belsham Maximum Security Prison, London.


