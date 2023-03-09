Two exponents of the most ferocious Atlanto-Zionist warmongering are meeting in Rome these days, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a lifelong supporter of all imperialist aggressions, starting from Iraq and Syria, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netaniahu, veteran by a series of massacres of Palestinian civilians.

Austin, who will continue towards the Middle East (Israel, Jordan, US occupation troops and the Kurds in Syria), will consult with the Israeli premier on how to continue the Israeli, US and NATO offensive against Iran, now that it has failed the “color revolution” strategy for the regime changetargeted assassinations and terrorist sabotage.

Since the beginning of the year, the Israeli security forces and army, together with hit squads from settlements settled illegally on Palestinian territories, have been waging a hybrid war against the Palestinian populations barricaded and besieged what remains of their territory. The last episode was the pogrom against the city of Hawara which, in recent days, settlers from a nearby settlement, protected by soldiers, set fire to and devastated. It was defined as retaliation for two young Israelis killed in an ambush.

Netaniahu achieves a primacy of repressive violence of the State of Israel compared to his predecessors, from Ben Gurion to Golda Meir, Begin, Sharon, Rabin, all in any case committed to imposing a violent apartheid on the nearly 6 million Palestinians who survived the repeated exoduses. An Apartheid that even denies the modest, if not fraudulent, results of the Oslo Accords, violating with the army and illegal settlements the provisions relating to the autonomy, at least administratively, of the very small territories left to the original population of Palestine.

The world watches passively, or complicitly, the martyrdom of the Palestinians. All violence against civilians, wherever we come from, must be deprecated. But UN-legitimized resistance to the occupation should not be defined as terrorism. Likewise, the so-called “international community” is moved and takes military action on Ukraine, whose regime attacks and exterminates the population of Donbass in parallel with what the Zionist regime does towards the Palestinians. It ignores the rights of Russian-speaking Ukrainians, as well as those of Palestinians who, for 75 years, the right to one’s own state is denied.

A demonstration is being held in Rome against Netaniahu’s policies regarding the Palestinians. Even the Jewish community demonstrates, as in Israel, against the attempts of the Netaniahu regime, dotted with corrupt and criminals, to subvert the constitution by subjecting the judiciary to the government.

On that of the Jewish community, with a shared democratic intent, it should however be noted that we would like similar protests to be directed against the bloody apartheid inflicted on the Palestinians.

As for the demonstration in support of the Palestinian people, we support with strength and conviction, as is our political tradition, the demand for an end to apartheid, the violence of the settlers and the army, the pogroms and the bombings of Gaza, the of the Palestinian people to its sovereign and independent state.

An unequivocal and uncompromised solidarity with those who keep one leg in one camp and the other in the opposite camp must be dedicated to the Palestinians.