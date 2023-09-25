ajaks dismissed the director | Sport

The famous German scout Sven Mislintat did not last in Ajax.

Ajax sacked sporting director Sven Mislintat after they “heard” loud and clear what the fans wanted from them. The most ardent supporters of Ajax today they stopped the match against Feyenoord in the 55th minute after their club was losing 3:0 and looked embarrassing on the pitch, for which they blamed Sven Mislintat who arrived at the club this summer as a big reinforcement in the director’s position. However, the fans did not like the moves he made and that’s why they threw torches onto the field, and tried to break into the club premises to deal with the famous German.

This summer, Mislintat first brought Maurice Stein from Sparta Rotterdam as a coach, thereby dismissing the young coach John Heiting at the start. He decided to press the “restart button” and sold out the best that Ajax had, including Dusan Tadićwhile the newcomers he brought in have not shown anything yet.

Apart from the Serbian captain Tadić, Mohamed Kudus, Jurijen Timber, Edson Alvares, Kalvin Besi and Mohamed Darami also left, while Josip Šutalo, Žorž Mikautadze, Carlos Forbes, Gaston Avila, Čuba Akpom, Borna Sosa, Benjamin Tahirović, Silvert Mansverk, Jakov Medić… None of them have yet shown an approximate level of football like the players who left, and it seems that even Stein didn’t know how to fit them all in.

It is also bizarre how Mislintat, a former Dortmund and Arsenal scout, chose newcomers, so the investigation into the hiring of Croatian left back Borne Sosa is ongoing, where it is determined whether there was corruption on Wednesday. For now, there are no announcements about who could take the hot director’s chair in Amsterdam.

