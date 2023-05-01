Ajax lost to PSV in the 2023 Cup final on penalties | Sport

The Serbian footballer failed to lift another trophy with Ajax.

Source: Profimedia

Ajax lost in the Dutch Cup final against PSV Eindhoven, on penalties. Serbian ace and captain of “Kopljanika” Dusan Tadic he used the penalty in the first series, but after it his teammates Brian Brobay, Jurijen Timber and Edson Alvarez did not. The team from Eindhoven used that to win the Cup for the 11th time in history with Fabio Silva’s goal in the fifth series.

With this defeat, Ajax was left without another trophy, as it is only third in the Netherlands, with 11 points behind the new champion, Feyenoord, with four rounds to go. At the end of his fifth season in the giants from Amsterdam, Tadić will go on summer vacation with a bitter taste in his mouth, after winning five cups in the previous years – three titles and two Dutch Cups.

On the other hand, PSV is the first time since the period 1988-1990. won the Cup in consecutive seasons. Then he lifted that cup three times in a row. And it will be especially painful for Ajax that they conceded as many as 11 goals from PSV this season in all competitions, including the derby a week ago, in which they also lost, but much more convincingly – 0:3.