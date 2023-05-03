Home » Ajay Banga elected new president of the World Bank
Ajay Banga elected new president of the World Bank

Ajay Banga elected new president of the World Bank

The World Bank now formally has a new president. This is the Indian Ajay Banga, candidate by US President Joe Biden following the announcement of the early resignation of David Malpass – indicated by Donald Trump – due to a series of disagreements with the US administration on the environment and aid to developing countries development. The 63-year-old Banga is the former number one of Mastercard, with a great experience in the areas of financial inclusion and the fight against climate change.

Ajay Banga will be an “innovative leader” who will bring his “experience” and his “professional skills” to the role of president of the World Bank, Biden wrote in a note in which he congratulated the new president of the World Bank, strong in a “clamorous approval” from the Bank’s board of governors. The US president says he is eager to work with Banga in his new role, to “support his efforts” to transform the World Bank, which “remains one of humanity’s most important institutions for reducing poverty and expanding prosperity throughout the world.” world“. Ajay Banga had recently resigned from the board of Exor precisely in view of the new important position.

