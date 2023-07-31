AK Borac dominates the championship of RS | Sport

Athletes from Banja Luka confirmed their absolute dominance at the Republika Srpska championship in Sokolac on Sunday.

Banja Luka men and women won a total of 23 medals, of which 11 were gold, seven were silver and five were bronze, and Borac had among its ranks the most successful individuals of the championship.

Gloria Kureš was the most successful senior with three golds (400 hurdles, 3000 steeplechase and 4×400 relay), Luka Ivičić was the most successful senior with three golds (400 hurdles, pole vault and 4×400 relay), while Vojislav Grubiša won gold in the discus throw with a new RS record.

