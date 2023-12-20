Akunin, the anti-war writer on Moscow’s list of extremists

Boris Akunin immediately condemned the military aggression against Ukraine: already from that dramatic February 24, 2022 in which Russian tanks began to invade the country, aiming for Kiev. Now – Russian newspapers report – the Moscow authorities accuse the writer of “public justification of terrorism” and “spreading false information about the army”: a charge introduced last year with a gag law that provides for heavy prison sentences for those who criticize the cruel invasion of Ukraine ordered by the Kremlin. But it didn’t end here. Akunin was also included in the list of “extremists and terrorists” in Putin’s Russia, and the political nature of this provision appears obvious to most. Boris Akunin, whose real name is Grigori Chkhartishvili, is in fact a successful writer whose crime novels have been translated into dozens of languages, but he is also considered a dissident, certainly a very critical voice towards the Putin regime.

«My poor homeland has fallen into the hands of criminals», commented the writer, who lives abroad, according to Novaya Gazeta Europa, later stating that «the people who live» in Russia, «even those who have not yet understood it, they are hostages.”

The “prank call” and the books in the crosshairs

But Boris Akunin also seems to be a victim of censorship. Last week the AST publishing house announced that it would stop publishing books by Akunin and Dmitry Bykov due to some of their statements “which sparked a large protest”. And for the same reason the Chitay Gorod bookshop chain, one of the largest in all of Russia, has announced that it will withdraw the works of the two writers from sale. It is unclear which statements the two companies are referring to, but both authors criticized the invasion of Ukraine. Furthermore, both were recently victims of a prank call by Vovan and Lexus, two impersonators who have repeatedly targeted Western politicians and unpleasant figures in the Kremlin. According to Reuters, believing he was speaking to Ukrainian officials, Akunin described Russia as a threat to the world and said he had no complaints about Ukrainian drone strikes in Russia. According to Novaya Gazeta Europa, the writer also said that he had organized a fundraiser to “help Ukraine”. How is not clear, but France Presse underlines that Akunin is one of the founders of «True Russia»: a platform that brings together figures of Russian culture and art to help Ukrainian refugees and Russians who have left their country. According to a quote taken from Radio Bfm, the writer seems to exclude military aid. “Let’s talk about why the money is collected, because if the money is collected to help the Ukrainian army, it will be a problem,” Akunin says according to the radio. «Because if our social value» as writers «lies in the fact that we have a certain audience, killing this audience and at the same time inviting it, exhorting it to do something would be strange».

“Publishing house that publishes Akunin’s books searched”

Akunin seems to be definitely in the sights of the Moscow authorities, and with him his books. The Zakharov publishing house – reports Mediazona – today reported that agents of the Russian Investigative Committee searched his offices. Director Irina Bogat told the newspaper that in her opinion the search was linked to the publishing house’s decision not to withdraw Akunin’s books from sale as done by others. There is no official confirmation in this sense, but according to sources consulted by the Tass and Interfax agencies “the searches” would be carried out “as part of the proceedings against Akunin”.

The accusation of “extremism”, a political weapon of the Putin regime

The Kremlin uses accusations of “extremism” as a weapon to attack the opposition. Alexey Navalny himself, Putin’s number one rival in prison for political reasons (and of whom there has been no news for almost two weeks), was sentenced to 19 years in prison on charges of “extremism” considered completely unfounded. These are in fact accusations linked to the Russian government’s decision to brand as “extremist” all organizations linked to the opponent: both its regional offices and its Anti-Corruption Foundation whose video investigations have often embarrassed Putin and his allies. Not only. Putin’s Russia has also branded the “international LGBT public movement” as “extremist” with a provision that raises fears of arrests and criminal proceedings for anyone who defends the rights of the LGBT community and a total ban on any activity in support of sexual minorities. Furthermore, in 2017 the Russian authorities also defined the religious group of Jehovah’s Witnesses as “extremist” with a sentence that clearly violates the freedom of worship guaranteed by the Russian Constitution and led to a shameful persecution of the faithful, with arrests, searches and prison sentences . In 2022 the European Court of Human Rights condemned Russia for the crackdown and ordered it to release the 91 Witnesses then in prison, pay 3.5 million euros in damages and return the seized property or pay 60 million in compensation . However, Russia has adopted a rule according to which Court rulings against Russia adopted after March 15, 2022 will not be implemented.