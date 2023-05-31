Al Best Movie Comics & Games arriva “la Montagna” di Game of Thrones: Hafthór Júlíus Björnsson

“The Mountain” arrives at Best Movie Comics & Games

Of Game of Thrones: Hafthór Júlíus Björnsson

The new unmissable appointment dedicated to TV series lovers will replace

the panel with Fabien Frankel who due to commitments on the set

will not be able to participate in the event

The parterre of guests of Best Movie Comics & Games, scheduled in Milan on 10 and 11 June, continues to be embellished with unmissable names for all pop culture enthusiasts.

It will in fact be in Milan Hafthór Júlíus Björnssonknown for his participation in Game of Thrones where from the fourth to the eighth season he played the character of Gregor Clegane or “the Mountain”, indestructible guard of Queen Cersei Lannister.

The Icelandic star of Game of thrones, a veritable giant of more than two meters in height, is also a strongman who has won the title of Iceland’s strongest man for ten consecutive years. Record champion in various competitions around the world, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson will be a guest of Best Movie Comics & Games for both days of the event.

Saturday 10 June “the Mountain” will be the protagonist of a encounter dedicated to Game of Thrones, his legendary character and his career. Furthermore, on both days of the event he will meet the public for special events autograph sessions and photo opportunities, by reservation, as well as in a super meet & greet with limited number of fans (info, costs and booking methods soon on the website www.bestmoviecomicsandgames.it).

The panel with Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson will replace the scheduled meeting with Fabien Frankel, who contrary to what has been announced will not be able to be at the festival due to upcoming commitments on the set.

Many other surprises will soon be announced and will enrich the Best Movie Comics & Games programme, for an incredible two days of panels and meetings with guests, exclusive previews, concerts and screenings. All of this will naturally be enriched by play areas, exhibitions, escape rooms, meetings with the authors and exhibition areas with stands.

For information: www.bestmoviecomicsandgames.it