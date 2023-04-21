Al Dino son beaten in Montenegro | Fun

Singer Aldin Kurić, better known as Al Dino, gave an interview after his son was attacked in a bar.

Bosnia and Herzegovina singer Aldin Kurić, better known as Al Dinohas been in the spotlight for several days since the news that his son Harun found among the attacked athletes in Montenegro.

Young athletes from Bosnia and Herzegovina who defend the colors of the Sarajevo Athletic Club were attacked a few days ago in Bar, and the singer does not hide how shocked and hurt he is by this event. In the “Novi Dan” show, he spoke about the incident, and pointed out that he spoke with the attacker’s parents.

“This is not an interstate conflict. The man confirmed to me that it was not on a national basis. I asked my son and he told me that there were no curses on a national basis. It was not national. He also told me that he rents out apartments to Bosnians and that he does not know how will look people in the eye. He collected money for a van for our fans, he gave 25 euros. From all this, a great warning can be born, but also friendship”, the singer stated in the show “Novi dan” and added:

“My son will need time to understand that forgiveness is the only way. I am not a practicing believer, I am a believer of all faiths. I have taken what I like from each faith. We must ask ourselves where we are going. A calm mind brings a solution. blood doesn’t wash. How to wash a blood stain, then wash it with cold and clean water. Look at that symbolism. For all our stupidity, children will go to the trenches, and mothers to the black holes. I tell people that. It’s time to stop,” he said. is Aldin Kurić.



Let’s remind, apart from the numerous hits by which the audience recognizes Al Dino, he was also in the center when suffered violence from his ex-wife.

“That evening I brought Arduana’s sons normally. Our otherwise bad relationship further escalated because Haroun did not want to go to his mother. After that there was a sharp verbal conflict between the two of us, which soon turned into a physical fight. Arduana was pulling my hair hair and hit me, I can literally use the description I read in some text about us: ‘She killed me like an ox in a cabbage,'” he said then and added that the hardest thing for him was that their sons, seeing all this, screamed from crying trying to calm the parents down.

“I wasn’t brought up to ever think of physically attacking a woman, so I didn’t defend myself at any moment. But I begged Arduan to stop, to stop and try to reason, not for my sake, but for our sake children. I am torn by the pain that our sons witnessed this, certainly traumatic event for them. I fear how it will all affect their psychological development. I did not want to defend myself when my wife attacked me, just because of the way I was raised and for our children,” he added.

