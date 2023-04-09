His songs were sung by the whole of Blakan, and today the once very popular singer Al Dino lives much more secluded.

Source: Printskrin, Youtube/Al Dino

Bosnian singerAl Dino he was at the height of his popularity with two thousand people, and with his most beautiful ballads “Kopriva” and “I sad me po tebi poznaju” he knows how to evoke great emotion and bring tears to the eyes of listeners. He is very unobtrusive, does not appear too much in the media, but his story about his marriage a few years ago shocked everyone.

The popular singer then admitted to the public that because of the mental and physical violence he suffered from his wife Arduana Pribinje-Kurić, he had to divorce.

“That evening I normally brought the sons of Arduani. After that, there was a sharp verbal conflict between the two of us, which soon turned into a physical confrontation. Arduana was pulling my hair and hitting meI can literally use the description I read in some text about us: ‘She killed me like an ox in a cabbage,'” said the singer and added:

“I wasn’t brought up to ever think of physically attacking a woman, so I never defended myself. But I begged Arduan to stop, to stop and try to reason with himself. I didn’t want to defend myself when my wife attacked me, just because of the way I was brought up.”

Al Dino then decided to end his marriage and divorce his wife. This married couple dragged through the courts for two years before they finally divorced. His wife Arduana got the children, and the singer pays alimony. Check out how he looks today:

