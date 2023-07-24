Home » Al Hilal offer 300 million Kilijanu Mbapeu | Sport
World

Al Hilal offer 300 million Kilijanu Mbapeu | Sport

by admin
Al Hilal offer 300 million Kilijanu Mbapeu | Sport

The Saudis went for Kylian Mbappe and offered record money for Kylian Mbappe.

The Saudi club Al Hilal has just offered 300 million euros to Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappe, announced the most influential football insider Fabricio Romano. According to his information, they hope that this sum of money will be enough for PSG to accept and that after that they will hold talks with Mbappe about the transfer of one of the best footballers in the world, which will probably be the biggest shock in the history of football.

Previously, PSG dropped Mbappe from the team and did not take him to training in Japan after they realized that he had cheated them. His contract expires in a year and they are convinced that he already has a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to join them as a free agent in the summer of 2024, so they offered him two options: either to sell him or to extend his contract.

More soon…

See also  Ethiopia, the US accuses the Tigray rebels of stealing humanitarian aid

You may also like

Babasônicos announces tour of Europe

Russia’s Commitment: Stepping in to Fill Africa’s Grain...

Nikola can’t, but the best teammate from Denver...

Roof of a middle school gymnasium collapses in...

China Congratulates Cambodia on Successful National Election and...

Sit in of Karol employees for non-payment of...

At least 15 people died in the sinking...

From “Città dolente” to “Lanterne rosse”: world premiere...

The leader of the Spanish popular party celebrates...

China Congratulates Cambodia on Successful National Election, Looks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy