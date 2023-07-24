Al Hilal offer 300 million Kilijanu Mbapeu | Sport

The Saudis went for Kylian Mbappe and offered record money for Kylian Mbappe.

The Saudi club Al Hilal has just offered 300 million euros to Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappe, announced the most influential football insider Fabricio Romano. According to his information, they hope that this sum of money will be enough for PSG to accept and that after that they will hold talks with Mbappe about the transfer of one of the best footballers in the world, which will probably be the biggest shock in the history of football.

Previously, PSG dropped Mbappe from the team and did not take him to training in Japan after they realized that he had cheated them. His contract expires in a year and they are convinced that he already has a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to join them as a free agent in the summer of 2024, so they offered him two options: either to sell him or to extend his contract.

More soon…

