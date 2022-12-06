Home World Al Jazeera denounces Israel in The Hague over the death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh: “She was not killed by mistake”
World

Al Jazeera denounces Israel in The Hague over the death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh: “She was not killed by mistake”

by admin
Al Jazeera denounces Israel in The Hague over the death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh: “She was not killed by mistake”

TEL AVIV – Al Jazeera denounced Israel to International Criminal Court in The Hague for the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, killed last May in Jenin in the West Bank in clashes with the army. The media reported that the Qatari broadcaster has new evidence showing that Israeli soldiers fired directly at the journalist.

“The thesis that Shireen was killed by mistake in an exchange of blows is completely unfounded,” the network said. Al Jazeera specified that the new evidence is based on new testimonies of people on the spot, on the examination of videos and forensic evidence.

See also  The identity of the suspect in the off-road vehicle collision incident in Wisconsin, USA-Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

The US and the EU are preparing new...

Deeply remember Comrade Jiang Zemin | Liu Zhenyuan:...

Ukraine latest news. Moscow: Kiev drone strike in...

Midterm, Georgia the last act: Warnock ahead on...

Musk’s Neuralink under investigation for the deaths of...

Indonesia, magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Bali and Java

Pepsi plans hundreds of layoffs in the US

In Indonesia, extramarital sex is a crime

Indonesia, sex outside marriage is a crime

Shocking Crimes Exposed Jiang Zemin Named China’s Number...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy