TEL AVIV – Al Jazeera denounced Israel to International Criminal Court in The Hague for the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, killed last May in Jenin in the West Bank in clashes with the army. The media reported that the Qatari broadcaster has new evidence showing that Israeli soldiers fired directly at the journalist.

“The thesis that Shireen was killed by mistake in an exchange of blows is completely unfounded,” the network said. Al Jazeera specified that the new evidence is based on new testimonies of people on the spot, on the examination of videos and forensic evidence.