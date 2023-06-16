Home » Al Pacino had a child at the age of 84 | Fun
Al Pacino had a child at the age of 84 | Fun

Al Pacino had a child at the age of 84 | Fun

The famous actor becomes a father, this is the first joint child with a girl 54 years younger.

Actor Al Pacino became a father in his ninth decade of life! His girlfriend Nur Alfala, who is 29 years old, which means that she is even 54 years younger than the legendary star, she gave birth today and this is their first child together.

According to TMZ, the actor’s girlfriend gave birth relatively soon, considering that the gender of the baby is not yet known.

A source told this media that the new parents are overjoyed to have their first child together.

