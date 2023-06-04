by palermolive.it – ​​9 seconds ago

Actor Al Pacino, who is about to become a father at 83, would have requested a DNA test on the future child of his 29-year-old partner Noor Alfallah, who is eight months pregnant. The US press reports that…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Al Pacino still a father at 83? He wants the fourth child’s DNA test to find out if it’s his, it appeared 9 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it ».