Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by a US drone in Afghanistan. AP sources aware of the operation confirm this. The news of the killing of Al Zawahiri began to circulate within the US administration on Sunday afternoon, but the announcement of his death was postponed pending definitive confirmation. According to reports from the White House, there were no civilian casualties in the operation. The operation, according to other sources, was allegedly conducted by the CIA in Kabul.

Who was

The al-Qaeda leader succeeded al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden after the latter was killed in the US special forces blitz on May 2, 2011 in Pakistan. Born into a family of Egyptian magistrates and doctors, he was considered al-Qaeda’s number two until the killing of bin Laden, after having been by his side for over a decade. Since, in the name of the common fight against ” the Jews and the Crusaders ”, the Egyptian wing of the jihad joined the one headed by the Saudi billionaire. Joined the Muslim Brotherhood (the radical Sunni group that inspired Osama Bin Laden from the beginning of his studies in a religious school in Jeddah) at the age of 14, al-Zawahiri was among the hundreds of people arrested following the assassination of the president Egyptian Anwar al Sadat, on 6 October 1981. Released shortly after, he went to Afghanistan, where he joined the resistance of the mujahideen against the Soviet occupier: it was then that he first came into contact with bin Laden, with whom he gave life in al-Qaeda. As early as 1996, the United States saw it as the most serious and credible threat to American targets. As demonstrated by the attacks on the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in August 1998, which cost the lives of over 250 people. The Cairo authorities also hold him responsible for the November 1997 attack in Luxor, in which 62 tourists died, for which he was sentenced to death in absentia. Face and voice of al-Qaeda with numerous video and audio messages that he recorded to incite Jihad, denouncing “the crusaders, the Zionist conspiracies and the traitorous Arabs”, al-Zawahiri in 2012 had invited Muslims to kidnap Western tourists in Muslim countries. In 2006 he was the target of an American raid. On January 13, the CIA launched an attack on Damadola, a Pakistani village on the border with Afghanistan, where the Egyptian doctor was believed to be invited to a dinner of militant leaders. 18 people died in the raid, including five women and five children, while al-Zawahiri, whose presence at that dinner was never actually confirmed, escaped the American air attack. After the attacks of 11 September, the US State Department put in a bounty of 25 million dollars for information useful for his capture.