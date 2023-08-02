Home » Ala Zoghlami and Italian champion in the 3000 steeplechase, Meli fourth in the 400, both at the World Championships in Budapest
World

by admin
by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 hours ago

Excellent news for Cus Palermo comes from the Italian athletics championships which ended in Molfetta. Ala Zoghlami won the Italian title in the 3000 steeplechase while Riccardo Meli finished fourth in the 400 metres. But beyond the placements, the significant fact is that both will go to the World Cup…

See also  Alternative for Germany wins local government for the first time - Xinhua English.news.cn

