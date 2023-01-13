Roofs ripped off houses, roads destroyed, trees uprooted, power lines downed. A gigantic tornado tore through Alabama and killed at least six people in the central area of ​​the country in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where strong winds knocked out power for tens of thousands of people. We dig through the rubble and it is feared that the victims could be much more. As the tornado swept through a rural area, several mobile homes were blown into the air and at least 12 people were seriously injured. In Georgia, a passenger died when a tree fell on a vehicle in Jackson during the storm.

In the same county southeast of Atlanta, the storm knocked a freight train off the track. Several people were trapped inside an apartment complex after falling trees. The city of Griffin imposed a curfew from 10pm. from Thursday to 6:00 on Friday. Almost ten thousand students will have to stay at home: dozens of schools have canceled lessons.