British cartoonist and screenwriter Alan Grant, known for writing many stories of Batman, Lobo e Judge Dredd, died on Thursday 21 July at the age of 73. The announcement of his disappearance was made today by the Bbcpointing out that Grant lived in the village of Moniaive, Scotland, where he grew up.

Born in Bristol on February 9, 1949, Grant had gained popularity in the 1980s when he began collaborating with DC Comics, writing several scripts for Batman and Detective Comics (in the latter case often in collaboration with John Wagner).

Alan Grant was also chosen by DC Comics to write Shadow of The Bata regular head of Batman published between 1992 and 2000 for a total of 96 issues, 82 of which he wrote. For the saga of Batman he created with the designer Norm Breyfogle the antagonists The Ventriloquist, Anarky and Victor Zsasz.

Also for Dc Comics Alan Grant has relaunched comic characters, including Lobo, the bounty hunter, mercenary and interstellar hitman created by designer Keith Giffen and writer Roger Slifer in 1983.

In 1991 Grant with the designer Simon Bisley recreated the origins of the character in the miniseries “Lobo: l’ultimo czarniano“, proposing the violent and parodic language that still characterizes it today.

Grant then wrote Lobo’s regular magazine from 1993 to 1999. Grant was also one of the contributors to 2000 AD, the anthological science fiction magazine published since 1977. Since 1980 on the pages of 2000 AD Grant has written the stories of Judge Dredd, the violent judge of Mega-City One, who became famous thanks to the film starring Sylvester Stallone.

