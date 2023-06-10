Alan Wake 2, two short gameplay footage leaked

After showing the new gameplay of Alan Wake 2 al Summer Game FestRemedy has invited several journalists to try the game these days, and it is precisely from these tests that two new gameplay videos of the title have been leaked.

The first of the two videos focuses on exploration and combat as an investigator Saga Anderson, showing a part of what has already been seen in the previous video as well as unpublished scenes; the second, on the other hand, always finds us in the role of the FBI agent but this time in his investigation base, where he will be able to connect all the evidence collected and use his “mental palace” to make inferences about the case he’s working on.

You can find them both below: enjoy!