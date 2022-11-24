Listen to the audio version of the article

Democrat Mary Peltola won a House seat in Alaska in the Midterm elections beating former state governor and former vice presidential candidate (with John McCain) Sarah Palin. This is a new slap in the face of Donald Trump in Alaska, after the re-election of Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, who defeated a candidate supported by the tycoon. Peltola had already ousted Palin for the same seat in the August by-elections when she became the first Alaskan native in Congress.

Now Mary Peltola was re-elected on Wednesday for a full two-year term: in addition to Palin, she also defeated the other Republican candidate, businessman Nick Begich.

Former Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin – ANSA/JUSTIN LANE

In Alaska, the electoral system requires voters to list candidates in order of preference. In each round of voting, the candidate with the lowest share of votes is eliminated and the ballots that saw him in first place are redistributed. The candidate with the majority of votes after all ballots have been counted wins.

It must be said, explains the Reuters agency, that Peltola would have won even with the old system, having obtained a significant majority over Palin and Begich from the first count.

Former governor Palin is a polarizing figure within the Republican party, as her 2008 run for the vice presidency was a prologue to the Tea Party political era and helped pave the way for Donald Trump to take over. of the White House. Both Sara Palin and Nick Begich unsuccessfully attempted a deal to focus votes for each other, but in the end each refused, convinced that their conservative current would be more popular with voters.