Home World Alaskan polar bear kills a woman and a boy
World

Alaskan polar bear kills a woman and a boy

by admin
Alaskan polar bear kills a woman and a boy

A polar bear attacked and killed a woman and a boy in an isolated village in theAlaska. This was announced by the Alaska State Troopers, the local police force, explaining that they had received reports of an attack by the animal in Walesa village on the west coast of the state.

“A polar bear entered the community and chased and then assaulted multiple residents,” a police dispatch read. “The bear fatally attacked a woman and a boy and was then shot and killed by a local inhabitant as it attacked the couple,” added the authorities, announcing that it would travel to the area of ​​the attack “if the weather they allow it”. The names of the two victims were not disclosed.

Svalbard, 38 year old killed by polar bear in a campsite

The fatal crash occurred in Wales, a small predominantly Inupiaq town of about 150 people, just over 160 kilometers northwest of Nome. Fatal polar bear attacks have been rare in Alaska’s recent history. In 1990 a polar bear killed a man far north of Wales in the village of Point Lay. The biologists later declared that the animal showed signs of hunger, according to reports from theAnchorage Daily News.

In 2019, Alaska scientists from the United States Geological Survey found that changes in sea ice habitat coincided with increases in land use by polar bears, and that the odds of a bear encounter polar have increased.

Svalbard, 38 year old killed by polar bear in a campsite

See also  More than 18,000 new confirmed cases in France in a single day, the French Prime Minister warns the country will face a difficult time

You may also like

Gas war, Gazprom is (for now) the great...

2023 Thailand Tourism Year “Chinese tourists are sincerely...

Indonesia: magnitude 7.2 earthquake in the east, tsunami...

Earthquake, magnitude 7.2 shock in Indonesia: tsunami risk

Ukraine, breaking news. Dnipro tragedy, final balance 45...

Dual-Russian plot to attack Kyiv?Europe and the United...

Flight bound for Sydney launches mayday: ‘Engine failure’....

Sweden and Finland blocked from joining NATO, Turkey...

Xi Jinping Sends Message of Condolences to Nepalese...

The United States began to expand the training...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy