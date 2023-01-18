A polar bear attacked and killed a woman and a boy in an isolated village in theAlaska. This was announced by the Alaska State Troopers, the local police force, explaining that they had received reports of an attack by the animal in Walesa village on the west coast of the state.

“A polar bear entered the community and chased and then assaulted multiple residents,” a police dispatch read. “The bear fatally attacked a woman and a boy and was then shot and killed by a local inhabitant as it attacked the couple,” added the authorities, announcing that it would travel to the area of ​​the attack “if the weather they allow it”. The names of the two victims were not disclosed.

The fatal crash occurred in Wales, a small predominantly Inupiaq town of about 150 people, just over 160 kilometers northwest of Nome. Fatal polar bear attacks have been rare in Alaska’s recent history. In 1990 a polar bear killed a man far north of Wales in the village of Point Lay. The biologists later declared that the animal showed signs of hunger, according to reports from theAnchorage Daily News.

In 2019, Alaska scientists from the United States Geological Survey found that changes in sea ice habitat coincided with increases in land use by polar bears, and that the odds of a bear encounter polar have increased.