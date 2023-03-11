Alba Morena has started a new stage in his career together with Marcel Bagès and David Soler. The first link is entitled “Nobody” and anticipates what is to come. On March 13 they will inaugurate the cycle together Bee Week in the El Sol room in Madrid.

After playing the violin for almost all of her childhood and adolescence at the conservatory, Alba Morena was not sure that this was her instrument: singing attracted her more attention. That is why, when she began to study Jazz Singing at the Taller de Músics, she got into lyrical music. The Salou artist was trained in jazz and flamenco and, in the middle of her career, confinement arrived. “It was the moment when I started producing. I wanted to play around a bit: for example, I liked C. Tangana so I started to imitate him. But I didn’t decide to mix styles, it just came naturally.”. In that mix, trap, electronics, flamenco and jazz converged together with distorted voices in “The Two Ages” (Self-published, 21), her first letter of introduction produced by herself from her mobile phone. “The choruses on that record are made with the microphone of the mobile, but the main voice is made with a microphone that I bought.”

“I wanted to deal with issues that concern young people”

When listening to those nine songs, sung mostly in Spanish but also in Catalan and English, one sensed a desire to experiment that he takes to the extreme with songs like “Shoe”, inspirational Bjorkian. She explains that, after having a dream in which her grandmother appeared as a young woman who turned into a monster, “I wanted to present the song as a dream that ends as a nightmare. And since we were working on the voice at the Taller de Músics, I closed all the windows in the house and recorded myself screaming. I was distorting and expanding it and finally it ended up like this”.

But Alba Morena has begun a new stage in her career that kicked off opening for Kae Tempest in Madrid and Barcelona last December without having her second feature ready yet. “To be able to act before such a cool person is amazing. Also for me it was a discovery because I didn’t know her. It was really very exciting.” Since then, Morena has continued to achieve milestones: this time, with the production of her second album, from which the first single has already been released, “Nobody”a fusion of electronica and dreampop with Marcel Bagès and David Soler. “We are a couple of three. It is being quite intense and we have many plans. It is a production of the three of them: I already had the songs produced and they are working on it at a very brutal level ”. From the new album, as glimpsed with “Nobody”, advances that it will be “one more step than what I was doing, more powerful both the live and the album.” But we’ll talk about that again sooner rather than later. And we will also discover if he maintains in his lyrics that great concern for topics so in vogue on the public scene and on social networks such as mental health, the numerous cases of suicide that occur in our country every year or toxic relationships that have characterized his songs so far. “There are some songs with tough themes or more difficult to deal with in a song, which can make it take longer to figure out how to mix them with the music, but as simple as this. I wanted to deal with issues that concern young people”. In any case, now it remains to discover the most current Alba Morena.