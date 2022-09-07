Home World Albania announces to terminate diplomatic relations with Iran
Albania announces to terminate diplomatic relations with Iran

Albania announces to terminate diplomatic relations with Iran

Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran and expelled the staff of the Iranian embassy following a major cyber-attack about two months ago, which was allegedly carried out by Tehran against Albanian government websites. This was announced by the Albanian premier, Edi Rama, adding that the government’s decision was formally notified to the Iranian embassy in Tirana.

All staff at the headquarters, including diplomatic and security personnel, were ordered to leave Albania within 24 hours. On July 15, a cyber attack temporarily disabled numerous Albanian government digital services and websites. As announced by Prime Minister Rama, an investigation found that the cyber attack was not carried out by independent individuals or groups but that it was a “state attack”.

The reaction of the White House was immediate: the American national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, immediately released a note announcing new measures against Iran, as Albania is a member of NATO.

