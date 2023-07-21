Albania legalizes cannabis for medical and industrial purposes: Parliament approved the bill

With 69 votes in favour, 23 against and 3 abstentions, the Albanian Parliament approved the legalization of cultivation and processing cannabis per medical and industrial purposes. Last April the premier Edi Rama he had announced the presentation of the bill (later approved by the Council of Ministers in June). The occasion had been the presentation of the results of the “national consultancy“, a process by which the government addressed the citizens to get their opinion on at least 12 important topics. Among these was also the cultivation of cannabis for pharmaceutical purposes.

Of the more than 560,000 citizens who have chosen to answer to the government, the 61 percent he said he was in favor of “the cultivation, processing and export controlled by the state”. In the premier’s opinion, the legalization of cannabis for therapeutic use “will open up new opportunities foroccupation and for the economic growth“. The initiative has fueled strong debates, also related to the ability of the authorities to have the check of the process. The National Cannabis Control Agency will be established for the occasion. After a long marathon and bitter debate, however, Parliament voted in favor of legalisation.

